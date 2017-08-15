2 Hartford women arrested in New Hampshire for alleged shoplifting

SALEM, N.H. (WTNH) — Two women from Hartford are facing charges after police in New Hampshire say they were shoplifting at a mall.

Leona Jones (Photo: Salem Police Department)

According to Salem police, on Aug. 12th, officers responded to a report of items missing from a Macy’s located at a shopping mall. Police quickly caught up to 18-year-old Shatoya Lewis and 18-year-old Leona Jones as they attempted to exit the parking lot.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and noticed a number of new clothing items with price tags still on the garments inside the vehicle.

The two females were both charged with Organized Retail Crime Enterprise, Disobeying an Officer, Possession of Marijuana, and Transporting Drugs in a Motor Vehicle.

Shatoya Lewis (Photo: Salem Police Department)

A third woman in the vehicle was released after police did not find any evidence that she was actively involved in the crimes.

 

