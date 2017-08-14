Walsh, Baker to discuss ‘Boston Free Speech Rally’ safety concerns

BOSTON (SHNS) – As the Department of Justice opens a civil rights investigation, the Massachusetts Senate on Monday memorialized the victims of racial and political violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia with a moment of silence and statements decrying intolerance.

Heather Heyer, a 34-year-old Virginia woman, was killed Saturday and 19 people were injured when an Ohio man allegedly slammed his car into a group of people protesting white nationalist groups. Two Virginia state troopers were also killed when the helicopter they were using to monitor the rally crashed.

In an address from the White House on Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said groups like the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists are “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered,” Trump said. “As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America.”

The president added, “Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs.”

Trump said he had just met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and that the DOJ has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack in Charlottesville.

During a lightly attended session Monday morning, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester took to the floor to condemn the violence and “the atmosphere of hatred and intolerance” that allowed it to happen.

“It is incumbent on all of us, including the members of the Senate, to reject and repudiate acts of intolerance, hatred and violence, and Mr. President, racism, whether its source be white supremacy or anything else,” Tarr said. “That is why I rise, Mr. President, to condemn what happened this past Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, to say that we must continue to stand as a state Senate, as a state Legislature, as a commonwealth and as a nation against hatred, violence, intolerance, and racism. I feel it is our solemn obligation to do so.”

Sen. William Brownsberger, the only other senator present, said that he joined Tarr in “deploring the racist, white supremacist rally.”

Brownsberger “notes that we only moments ago made a pledge to liberty and justice for all … and we deplore any white supremacist or similar movement which is designed to subvert those fundamental American values.”

The House’s session Monday morning began with a prayer that called for Massachusetts to “rise above our fears, put aside complacency and stand up against prejudice and hatred.”

In a letter Monday, anti-racism groups called upon Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to develop a public safety plan to address a rally planned on Boston Common this Saturday and sought an “emergency meeting” with the mayor.

“Any violence that erupts in the Boston Common or on the busy city streets would directly affect the heart of the city, including the downtown residential and commercial core,” read Monday’s letter from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, the Anti-Defamation League, the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers and others. The letter said, “Violence could easily spread city-wide.”

Saturday’s rally is billed as the Second Boston Free Speech Rally. On Facebook, the group Boston Free Speech denied association with the Unite The Right group involved in the Virginia rally that led to violent confrontations.

“We are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally,” the group posted to Facebook. The post continued, “There has been threats made against our lives already and we will be contacting Boston PD.”

On Facebook, the group wrote, “In light of the recent attacks on the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the New Free Speech Movement is gathering again in Boston to reassert their right to the most basic necessity of civil society. Libertarians, conservatives, traditionalists, classical liberals. Trump supporters or anyone else who enjoys their right to free speech are encouraged to attend.”

Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans and others will hold a 3 p.m. press conference on Boston City Hall Plaza “to address this weekend’s upcoming rally and related public safety concerns,” the mayor’s office announced.

Walsh is meeting early Monday afternoon with elected officials, public safety officials, community leaders and clergy members, according to his office. An official in Walsh’s office and an aide to the governor said Gov. Baker planned to attend the meeting.