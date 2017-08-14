Two western Massachusetts residents take home big lottery prizes

BRAINTREE, MA (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery announced Monday that two residents from the Pioneer Valley were instant prize winners.

According to Christian Teja from the State Lottery, Robert Goff of Southwick and Steven Turgeon of Springfield both claimed their grand prizes last week.

Goff won his $4,000,000 prize after playing the “100X” $10 instant game, which he bought at the Pride Station & Store on 6 Westfield Street in Feeding Hills. He chose the annuity option and has received the first 20 annual payments of $200,000 (less tax withholdings). Goff said he plans on using some of the money to buy a house, a car, and a motorcycle.

Turgeon won $1,000,000 after playing the “200X” $30 instant ticket game, which went on sale in April. Teja said Turgeon chose the cash option on and received one-time payments of $650,000 (less tax withholdings). He bought his ticket at Stop & Shop, at 1600 Boston Road in Springfield, and plans to use his winnings to payoff the remaining mortgage on his home.