State lawmakers looking to reduce deaths caused by drowsy driving

Two separate bills are currently under committee review

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers hope to keep tired drivers from getting behind the wheel by building more public awareness about the risks of drowsy driving.

While it isn’t against the law, it’s still dangerous. 850 lives were lost because of drowsy driving in 2014.

Belmont State Senator William Brownsberger filed a bill that addresses several forms of distracted driving. Under the proposal, the second week of November would be Drowsy Driving Prevention Week in Massachusetts, creating more public awareness around driver fatigue.

“Can you pass a law against it? It’s a little bit hard to define,” Brownsberger told 22News, “So I think the effort that the legislature has taken has been to more sort of build awareness of it and try to help people think more about it.”

Another bill calls for the Sunday at the beginning of Daylight Saving Time as Massachusetts Sleep Awareness Day. It promotes clinical research and access to care for individuals with sleep disorders.

Both bills are currently under committee review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s