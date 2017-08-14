Springfield tech company offering free IT course

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield company is looking to train the next generation of IT workers.

Tech Foundry hosted an open house at their downtown Springfield office Monday. The company is currently enrolling people in their next training session that begins on September 5.

The free 14-week course includes 10 weeks of classroom training, followed by a four week internship.

“We just graduated this past Thursday about 26 students, and many of them have been offered a job by their internship offerer,” Jonathan Edwards said. “They’re going to start working either this week or next week, or soon in jobs that are paying anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 a year.”

The course is free and you can apply online, here.