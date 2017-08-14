Springfield police officer being investigated for alleged Facebook comment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer is being investigated by the city’s police department for a comment he allegedly posted on Facebook in response to the Charlottesville attack.

In a statement sent to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called the incident “unbelievable” and said “there’s no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer.” He added that the comment allegedly made by Springfield Police Officer Conrad Lariviere, “is not an overall reflection of our men and women in blue, who service with honor, courage, and compassion.”

Police commissioner John Barbieri issued a statement Sunday saying he took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough investigation into the alleged post. Barbieri said in the statement sent to 22News, “If in fact this post did originate from an officer, the matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearing Board for further action.”

Sarno said he stands by the commissioner’s decision to investigate the alleged posting.

Read Sarno’s full statement below:

Mayor Sarno Ripped by Springfield Police Officer Conrad Lariviere’s Facebook Remarks I just got done issuing a statement this morning on how upsetting the tragic incidents were in Charlottesville, VA, and one of our own officers does this? Unbelievable! There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer. We just went through this social media issue with a couple of Springfield Firefighters. Again, this is not an overall reflection of our men and women in blue, who serve with honor, courage and compassion. If these individuals do not learn from, understand and represent the meaning of mutual respect, my strong suggestion would be a different career path. I stand by and commend Commissioner John Barbieri’s steps for a thorough internal investigation and review by our Community Police Hearing Board to pursue the appropriate discipline against said officer.”