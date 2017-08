SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Elections Office will now open a half hour earlier beginning this week.

According to a release sent to 22News by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office, the elections office will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The extended hours are to provide constituents with access to the office’s services earlier in the day.

The elections office is located on the ground floor of City Hall in Room 8.