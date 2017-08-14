Sessions promises justice for victims of hate

Cabinet members defend President Trump's statement on the deadly attack

NBC's Edward Lawrence Published: Updated:
U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions vows to "vigorously prosecute" suspects involved in hate-based attacks like those in Charlottesville

(NBC News) Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will vigorously prosecute suspects like the man accused of the car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia to get justice for the victims.

“I think that we take this seriously, we go at it directly, morally, legally, politically, legitimately, in any way possible to reject this kind of ideology,” Sessions said.

Sessions is scheduled to update President Donald Trump on the investigation later Monday.

The attack sparked anti-hate protests across the country and condemnation across the board, but what the President Trump did not say stirred controversy.

Mr. Trump condemned “hatred, bigotry, and violence – on many sides, on many sides,” but did not specifically single out white supremacists.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2hZtW1l

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s