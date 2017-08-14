Sessions promises justice for victims of hate

(NBC News) Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will vigorously prosecute suspects like the man accused of the car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia to get justice for the victims.

“I think that we take this seriously, we go at it directly, morally, legally, politically, legitimately, in any way possible to reject this kind of ideology,” Sessions said.

Sessions is scheduled to update President Donald Trump on the investigation later Monday.

The attack sparked anti-hate protests across the country and condemnation across the board, but what the President Trump did not say stirred controversy.

Mr. Trump condemned “hatred, bigotry, and violence – on many sides, on many sides,” but did not specifically single out white supremacists.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2hZtW1l