Picnic Gone Wrong: Grill Explodes In SUV

WESH's Robert Lowe Published: Updated:
Florida couple hospitalized after propane grill explodes inside their SUV.

(WESH) An Orlando, Florida man and his wife were burned Sunday when the woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbecue grill being transported in her SUV.

The wife lit a cigarette as they left a barbecue at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. The grill exploded moments later, police said.

Police said the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as the couple left the barbecue.

The blast caused the driver to crash into a pole. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hZamm6

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s