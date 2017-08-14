Pet Corner: Harley

Name: Harley

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: 12 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Wonderful Harley came to Dakin recently when his person became unable to care for him any longer. He’s a real sweetheart and he knows how to give his paw, stay, come and sit. Harley has a thyroid condition, but his treatment is pretty easy and can be explained by our vet staff.

This boy is very friendly, he loves being around kids and other dogs, and he loves to play. When asked what they liked best about him, his family responded that he is gentle and loving. Come meet this fellow at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to learn more about Harley >>

Events/Other Topics

Clear the Shelters! – Adoption fees for “Small” Pets & select adult cats are half off for one day – Saturday, August 19 – at both Dakin Adoption Centers in Springfield and Leverett

Dakin is proud to partner with WWLP-TV and NBC Universal to promote “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday, August 19. To celebrate this effort to find shelter pets a home, we will be reducing the adoption fees for our “small” animals by 50%! Small animals include rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, hamsters, rats, chinchillas, ferrets and birds (based on availability). Check this page from our website to see a constantly updated listing of the pets available at both locations >>