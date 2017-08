SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are overnight closures on I-91 south starting Monday night.

MassDOT will close the exit ramp at the temporary Exit 7-6 and Exit 1-A from I-291 west to I-91 south.

The closure will be from Monday through Thursday night. It will be from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m.

These closures are necessary for the contractor to install joints between sections of the I-91 construction project.

Signs will be posted indicating the detour routes.