MassDOT low number plate lottery applications now open

BOSTON (WPRI) – The MassDOT says applications for the 2017 Low Number Plate Lottery are now being accepted online or by U.S. mail.

Again this year, customers will be able to enter the RMV Low Number Plate Lottery online by visiting: https://secure.rmv.state.ma.us/myPlateLotto/.

Mail-in applications are available for download at http://www.MassRMV.com, or at Registry service center locations across the Commonwealth.

Applications must be received online or postmarked by August 25, 2017, in order for the applicant to be eligible.

This year, there are fewer low numbered plates up for grabs, only 162.

In 2016, the Registry received approximately 8,600 applications, for 183 plates, an increase of 2,600 applications from the prior year.

However, the Registry has received fewer applications than expected this year, so interested drivers are encouraged to try their luck and participate in what is shaping up to be a Low Number Plate Lottery with especially good odds for applicants.

Applicants for the low number lottery should note that there is no fee to apply.

But, if the applicant is selected as a winner, there is a registration fee that will be required.