Man found sleeping in car in West Springfield charged with third OUI

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man with a revoked license is facing multiple drug and motor vehicle charges after West Springfield police say they found him sleeping in his car.

According to West Springfield police, residents called in to report a suspicious vehicle on Mercury Court the night of August 10. When officers got there, they found Yuriy Kontsemal, of Westfield, sleeping in his running car with his dog.

Officers allegedly found a shotgun round, two needles, two full baggies of a substance they believe to be heroin, as well as four empty baggies of the substance, inside the car. It was also later discovered that Kontsemal had his license revoked as a habitual traffic offender.

He’s now being charged with operating under the influence, his third offense, possession of a Class A drug, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, and possession of a firearm without an ID card and/or ammunition.