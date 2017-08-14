Local businesses offer sales tax discount in lieu of tax-free weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – Businesses are taking the sales tax holiday into their own hands. Several western Massachusetts businesses plan to give you a discount to offset the sales tax this weekend.

Governor Charlie Baker and several lawmakers filed several sales tax holiday bills, but they didn’t make it through the full legislature. There’ll be no statewide tax free weekend for the second year in a row.

Some lawmakers don’t think the state can afford the loss of $25 million in sales tax revenues.

Massachusetts retailers, on the other hand, question the legislature’s reasoning for not enacting a sales tax holiday.

“We’re in a growing economy and growing revenues,” said President John Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. “We have to ask ourselves as taxpayers is it really a revenue problem or is it an expenditure problem.”

Several western Massachusetts businesses plan to still give you a break from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax this weekend. Carr’s Hardware in Great Barrington, Lee, Pittsfield and North Adams will give customers a discount to offset the sales tax.

The business hopes this will lead consumers to buy big ticket items they’ve been waiting for the holiday to purchase.

Some lawmakers and retailers are pushing for a permanent sales tax holiday to help businesses compete with neighboring states and online retailers.

“I’m not surprised that they’re resorting to imposing this tool themselves,” said State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester). “Not only do I think we should have one. I think we should say that it should be a permanent part of our landscape so we can have it every year.”

Massachusetts retailers hope to put a permanent sales tax holiday in the hands of voters on the 2018 ballot. Lawmakers are also reviewing bills for a permanent sales tax holiday.