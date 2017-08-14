Leaves are beginning to change colors in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some leaves are already changing color here in western Massachusetts!

However, it’s important to know that this is not fall foliage. The leaves are changing color for different reasons.

Some leaves are changing because of environmental stresses. Other factors are insect damage and disease. Insects chew the leaves during the summer, and the resulting damage stresses trees and plants.

Gary Corchesne from G&H Landscaping told 22News that in some cases, it could also be the lack of a good soaking rain.

“In some cases the soil is getting dry even though we have had rainfall, the rain that comes down is heavy and it doesn’t penetrate and washes off, in some cases it could be drought,” said Corchesne.

Gary also told 22News that leaves were also changing colors and dropping this time last year because it was so dry.

Depending on the weather we can begin to see leaves change for fall late August, early September.

Peak fall foliage doesn’t take place until mid to late October.