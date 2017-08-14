How to de-clutter your mind

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We all know the benefits of cleaning out the closet, but did you know that it’s equally important to clear out unwanted thoughts from your mind? Shira Block from ShiraBlock.com shared five steps to help de-clutter your mind.

5 Steps to De-clutter the Mind

1. Identify a thought that produces unfavorable emotions.

2. Stop the repetitive process before the thought creates the emotion.

3. Replace the old thought with a life-affirming one.

4. Bookend the thought, morning and night.

5. Think it often until it becomes a habit.