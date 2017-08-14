Greenfield Town Council to vote on “Safe City” ordinance

If the ordinance passes, it would then need the mayor's approval.

By Published:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Town Council have proposed a “Safe City” ordinance, which would would directly affect immigrants as well as firearms licensing in town.

Under the Safe City proposal, law enforcement would not be allowed to initiate investigations or take action based on immigration status, including traffic stops and arrests.

It also states that no city employee shall cooperate or enforce any federal program that requires the registration of individuals based on citizenship, race, ethnicity, or age.

The proposed ordinance would also prevent police from renewing or granting firearms licenses since that includes a federal form.

“I think it violates other Constitutional rights like the right to vote if we can’t process these applications as town employees,” David Moscaritolo said.

Police would not be able to detain an individual upon a federal immigration official’s request, unless there is a criminal warrant.

Greenfield Town Council Vice President Isaac Mass told 22News that they’ll be voting on the ordinance Wednesday night.

If the ordinance passes, it would then need the mayor’s approval.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s