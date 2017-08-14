Greenfield Town Council to vote on “Safe City” ordinance

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Town Council have proposed a “Safe City” ordinance, which would would directly affect immigrants as well as firearms licensing in town.

Under the Safe City proposal, law enforcement would not be allowed to initiate investigations or take action based on immigration status, including traffic stops and arrests.

It also states that no city employee shall cooperate or enforce any federal program that requires the registration of individuals based on citizenship, race, ethnicity, or age.

The proposed ordinance would also prevent police from renewing or granting firearms licenses since that includes a federal form.

“I think it violates other Constitutional rights like the right to vote if we can’t process these applications as town employees,” David Moscaritolo said.

Police would not be able to detain an individual upon a federal immigration official’s request, unless there is a criminal warrant.

Greenfield Town Council Vice President Isaac Mass told 22News that they’ll be voting on the ordinance Wednesday night.

If the ordinance passes, it would then need the mayor’s approval.