Granby residents take Bow and Gun Club noise issue to planning board

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Complaints about noise from the Granby Bow and Gun Club have been sent to the town’s planning board.

The select board heard from the club and local residents after resident’s complained about noise coming from the gun club since it expanded about a year ago.

The planning board said they will hear from residents and representatives from the bow and gun club as they take a look at the changes the club has made.

“We’re looking at to see if they made any changes, if those changes were approved or not approved, or if there are any concerns we have with the changes they have made,” Glen Sexton told 22News.

The planning board said the Gun and Bow Club has not had a site plan approved since 2010. The Bow and Gun Club told 22News they were unable to comment on the situation.