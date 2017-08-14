Gas prices up from last summer

Gas prices were as high as $3.70 per gallon in 2012

Associated Press Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are higher than they were a year ago today, but haven’t moved since last week.

The national average is at its highest level of the summer so far.

Factors like a rise in oil prices, the political unrest in Venezuela, and the hurricane season could all raise the prices of oil.

Pump Prices

People say the relatively low prices this summer have allowed them to travel more and save some money.

But they say the cost to fill up their tank still isn’t low enough.

“Going to work and so-forth it’s definitely saved a lot of money in my pockets,” Suffield, Connecticut, resident David Bielonko said. “I mean I still think they should get lower though. The gas prices are still up the way they are as opposed to the way they used to be. That’s my viewpoint on it.”

Gas was just $2 a gallon in 2016. In 2012, prices were as high as $3.70.

Prices are the highest they’ve been all summer long, but this could be their peak.

