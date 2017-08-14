Fire damaged the roof at Bondi’s Island in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire damaged the roof of the main building of the Bondi’s Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Agawam Monday night.

Agawam Fire Lt. Michael Bellingham described it as a “small fire” that they had to “fight from above” with the use of an engine equipped with a platform.

Lt. Bellingham said that a construction crew has been replacing sections of the roof as part of an ongoing renovation, and that they had cut open a section of the roof. Bellingham said the crew had finished work for the day and had already left when the fire started at 5:50 p.m. Monday.

“The fire was confined to the roof.” Lt. Bellingham said. “No one was hurt.”

Lt. Bellingham said they had the fire under control within 20 minutes, and were on site for about 90 minutes.

Lt. Bellingham said the fire appears to have been the result of an accident.

Agawam Fire Inspector Jacob Dushane is leading the investigation, in conjunction with Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois.