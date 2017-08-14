Erving PD: $10,000 worth of drugs seized in Route 2 traffic stop

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman were arrested in Erving over the weekend after police say they found thousands of dollars worth of pills and cocaine during an early morning traffic stop.

According to a posting on the Erving Police Department Facebook page, an officer stopped the car for speeding on Route 2 around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver, a woman, and her passenger, a man, got out of the car after consenting to a vehicle search. The passenger allegedly tried to run away from police, but was caught and arrested quickly. Erving police said the man had hundreds of prescription pills, believed to be Oxycontin, and a bag of what they believe was crack cocaine in his possession.

In all, police say the street value of the drugs equals about $10,000.

The man and woman are being charged with possession of Class B drugs, possession with the intent to distribute, drug trafficking, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

The man who allegedly attempted to run from police is also being charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

22News has left a message with Erving Police for more information about the suspects.