Drowsy driving dangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Your busy lifestyle could put you in danger when you drive. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that more than 70 thousand accidents involved drowsy drivers in 2015. Drowsy driving also causes more than 100 billion dollars in damage each year.

“People don’t want to slow down. People don’t want to stop. They don’t want to take a break”, says Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk. “They want to get to where they want to go as fast as they can and people push themselves.”

With a bigger demand on people’s schedules, people often take time out of their sleep to fit everything into their day. But, once you get behind the wheel without sleeping enough, you risk paying the ultimate price.

“Everything is so busy. Everything is in a fast paced environment”, says Springfield resident Monique Smith. “It’s like the microwave environment and everybody is just rushing rushing rushing. Being drowsy and then rushing and going fast to try to get somewhere is just not a good thing at all.”

Some signs that you may be starting to fall asleep at the wheel include having heavy eyelids, swerving over lines and rumble strips, and having trouble keeping your head up and concentrating on driving.

Even if you take preemptive measures like drinking coffee or energy drinks, you could go into a “micro-sleep”. The loss of consciousness is only 4 or 5 seconds long, but at 55 miles an hour, you could travel more than 100 yards before you wake up.The best way to stay awake is to regularly get enough sleep.

There is a pending law in Massachusetts that designates the second week in November as “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week” to raise public awareness.There are currently no legal consequences for driving while drowsy.