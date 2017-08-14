Dozens of officers were struck and killed by vehicles over last decade

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts state trooper was injured while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Ludlow Monday morning.

According to the organization “Move Over America,” dozens of officers have been struck and killed by vehicles over the last decade.

A State trooper suffered neck and back injuries Monday morning after his cruiser was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the west-bound breakdown lane of I-90. Massachusetts’ “Move Over” law demands drivers give a wide berth to stopped emergency vehicles.

Drivers could face a fine of $100 for failing to move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

The state has had the “Move Over” law since 2009, and some people said most drivers know to slow down and switch lanes.

“For the most part, when I’m on the highway, I do see people moving over, you know I think its common sense,” said Sharon Jackson of Springfield.

According to the FBI, there were seven law enforcement officers struck and killed in 2016 while executing traffic stops, directing traffic, and assisting motorists. In some cases, drivers may be too distracted to move over.

“Even if its hands free you’re engaged on the phone, and you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing on the road,” Pamela Rodriquez of Holyoke told 22News. “Some people actually drive with earbuds on. I mean how you can actually pay attention to the road when you have all that going on.”

The state trooper in Ludlow was taken to Baystate Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.