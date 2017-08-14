Connecticut man charged in Chicopee three-car crash due in court

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Connecticut is scheduled to be in Chicopee District Court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Twenty-four year-old Jonathan Cotto of New Britain, Connecticut, sent three people to the hospital after causing a three-car crash in July.

Cotto has already been arraigned, and is being held on $25,000 bail. He plead not guilty to multiple charges including driving on a suspended license, operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, and negligence. He was arrested after the crash at the intersection of Granby Road and Grattan Street.

Cotto allegedly drover 100 miles per hour through a traffic light at the intersection, before hitting a mail truck. The postal worker had to be freed from his truck by the Chicopee Fire Department.

The crash sent four people, including Cotto, to the hospital. Two were released shortly after with minor injuries.

The postal worker and passenger of the third vehicle, however, had more serious injuries.

Cotto is currently being held at the Hampden House of Corrections in Ludlow.