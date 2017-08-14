Community leaders celebrate National Health Center Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week is National Health Center Week.

Caring Health Center in Springfield joins more than 50 health centers in Massachusetts and over 1,200 community health centers nationally to celebrate National Health Center Week.

The healthcare community will engage in national discussions about the importance of our community health centers.

Caring Health Center provides access care to more than 20,000 people in Springfield, something President and CEO Tania Barber hopes more people become aware of.

“There’s like 1 in 15 people who receive community health services at a community health center,” Barber told 22News. “While there is one in 15 individuals, still today people don’t really know that community health centers exist, particularly the Caring Health Center.”

Monday, the Caring Health Center celebrated Elected Officials Day.

The event features local and state representatives as well as community leaders who discussed the mission of community health centers.

Distinguished honors were also given recipients in the healthcare community.

National Health Center Week ends on August 19.