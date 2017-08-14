Chicopee man killed in Springfield motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the corner of Dwight and Carew Street.

Delaney says the 25-year-old Chicopee resident was riding his motorcycle on Dwight Street before his bike and a car crashed into each other. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 20-year-old Springfield resident. The name of the victim is not being released until family members are notified.

Delaney says the cause of the accident is still being investigated, and that no charges have been filed at this time.