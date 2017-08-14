Caught on Camera: Cop punches suspect

(WKYC/NBC News) A Euclid, Ohio police officer is on paid leave after a violent struggle with a suspect was caught on camera.

According to police, an officer pulled over 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday for “a moving/traffic violation.” Hubbard was ordered to exit the car and face away so he could be taken into custody. Police say Hubbard refused, and a violent struggle ensued.

Lashaunda Malone recorded the incident and posted video to Facebook. Officers can be seen wrestling Hubbard to the ground and punching him multiple times. The incident lasted more than three minutes.

“He just got out the car, as soon as he got out the car, the officer grabbed him by the throat,” Malone said. “It was disturbing.”

After Malone’s video went viral, Euclid Police released dash camera video of the whole traffic stop. It shows the officer and the driver interacting for nearly two minutes before the struggle begins.

