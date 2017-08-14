Boating experts: Use life vest while on jet ski

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities believe they have found the body of a 16-year-old girl missing following a jet ski crash in Chelmsford.

Family members said the girl was wearing a life vest when her jet ski was hit from behind by another jet ski, but she did not survive.

Boating experts said state law requires use of a life vest while on a jet ski, but too often people skip a personal flotation device or fail to operate jet skis safely.

“Jet skis now go 50, 60 miles an hour no problem,” said Tyler Unaitis, Manager at Sportsman Marina. “People will just be ripping on them, hit something. Even hitting the water at that speed can knock you out. Especially if you hit an object or anything like that. If you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it’s even worse.”

According to police, a 32-year-old man has been arrested on several charges following the accident in Chelmsford, including operating a jet ski under the influence of liquor.