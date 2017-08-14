At least 70 undocumented immigrants detained at Franklin County jail

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Human Rights Commission held a public forum on Monday night to discuss why undocumented immigrants are being held at the Franklin County jail.

22News explains why they are housed in Greenfield, and what rights they have.

Unknown to many people in Greenfield, there are dozens of undocumented immigrants being detained at the Franklin County jail.

“The folks that we have are people who were arrested somewhere in the united states for committing a crime, they were introduced to the criminal justice system because of the crime they committed,” Franklin County Sheriff, Christopher Donelan told 22News. “At some point during the process it was determined that they were here illegally.”

Monday night residents were able to ask Sheriff Donelan about the program and voice their concerns.

“I heard that the jail has been participating in this program of having detained immigrants being held in the jail so I’m concerned but wanted to find out the facts about that,” said Greenfield resident David Cohen. “I don’t really think it’s right if they’re doing it to make money.”

The federal government gives $3 million to the jail annually to house the detainees. Currently they house about 75 detainees.

“They have their same resources as any inmate at the Franklin County House of Corrections,” said Philippe Simon, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission. “Including translation services, as well a television, any education, or social or treatment programs they are just as eligible as any other inmate.”

The only service detainees do not have access to is substance abuse treatment. Some are waiting to be deported, while others are going through the judicial process.

The Franklin County jail was chosen as one of many jails in the country to house detainees because of extra capacity in their facility.