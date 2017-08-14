Accident involving state police cruiser, tractor trailer causing delays on I-90W in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a tractor trailer on the Mass Pike Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Sullivan told 22News the trooper’s cruiser was hit by a tractor trailer from behind on I-90 West in Ludlow.

Sullivan said the trooper was taken to the hospital, but had no additional information about the extent of his or her injuries or any other injuries.

Sullivan said one lane of the Mass Pike heading westbound in Ludlow is temporarily closed to drivers.