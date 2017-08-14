22News is teaming up with the Dakin Humane Society as part of a nationwide pet drive.

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP)- Tens of thousands animals in Dakin Humane Society shelters are in need of a forever home.

22News has teamed up with Dakin for their “Clear The Shelters” campaign, a natinowide pet adoption drive.

“They are fun, they create laughter, give comfort, give unconditional love, said Laurie DiDonato of Wendell. “You can always go to them for support.”

The drive takes place Satuday August 19th, at both Dakin’s shelters in Springfield and Leverett. Whether you’re in Springfield or Leverett, Dakin Humane Society has plenty of animals in need of a home.

It’s not just cats and dogs. Dakin needs to place small animals like hamsters, mice, and rabbits that are all available for adoption. They’ll be 50 percent off on Saturday.Overpopulation is a major problem in shelters outside New England.

“Anytime we can draw attention to getting them out, because sometimes they can sit with us longer and we can find we might have older animals that might end up staying in the shelter longer periods then we’d want them too,” said Carmine DiCenso, Executive director of the Dakin Humane Society.

Dicenzo told 22News they’ve cut back on euthanizations and only use that option if an animal’s in poor health or poses a safety threat.

Click here to see all adoptable animals at the two shelters.