1 person missing after watercraft crash on Merrimack River

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Rescue crews are searching a stretch of the Merrimack River in Chelmsford for a person who went missing after an accident involving two personal watercraft.

Fire Chief Gary Ryan said a call about the crash came in at about 10 p.m. Sunday. Crews searched until about 3 a.m. Monday, and then resumed searching at 7 a.m.

Family members tell The Sun of Lowell that the missing person is a 16-year-old girl.

Search and rescue boats from Chelmsford, Lowell and Tyngsborough searched the river while a state police helicopter searched from above. State Environmental Police have also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.