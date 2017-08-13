Wheeling for Healing raises money for Franklin County cancer patients

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten years ago, Baystate Franklin Medical Center radiologist Dr. Howard Natenshon began the Wheeling for Healing event to raise money for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Medical Center.

Dr. Natenshon told 22News, “All the money that we generated goes for cancer patients in Franklin County. It’s always a wonderful day, everybody has fun together, and it’s for such a great cause.”

Among the many who attended this gala day are cancer survivors who have benefited from the Wheeling for Healing fundraiser.

Mary Ellen Perry of Greenfield applauds this event. She told 22News, “I got my chemo through the oncology department, and in 2010, they gave me excellent care. My husband and I, he owns a bicycle shop here, we have done this every year.”

Mary Ellen Perry and her husband were joined by dozens of bicycle riders, who, regardless if they rode 50 miles, 25 miles or even 10 miles, were raising money to help a Franklin County cancer patient through their lifesaving chemotherapy treatments.