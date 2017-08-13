West Side’s Taste of the Valley comes to a close

The Rotary Club of West Springfield hosted the event

Sy Becker Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular four day West Side’s Taste of the Valley event concluded its well-attended run Sunday afternoon on the West Springfield Town Common.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of West Springfield, food vendors and customers praised the event that attracted so many since Thursday.

First time vendor Jim Matken told 22News, it’s been a dream of his to one day join the many participants in the “Taste”.

I grew up in West Springfield we’d go here every day as a kid, so it’s been full circle to come back here and be a vendor here,” said Matken. “It’s been a great turnout, It’s been beautiful all week long, we’ve been busy all week.”

At one time there were a number of similar food festivals in the pioneer valley. One by one they disappeared until Taste of the Valley carries on as one of the few surviving “Taste” events remaining.

