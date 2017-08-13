Weaned Hawaiian monk seal moved to undisclosed location

Associated Press Published:
AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian monk seal pup born on a Waikiki beach has been moved so that it can remain a wild animal and won’t become accustomed to interacting with people.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the female pup weaned from its mother Friday. The pup was moved to an undisclosed location on Saturday after scientists were sure that the mother had left.

The seal’s mother gave birth in late June. It was the first seal born in Waikiki, one of the world’s most famous tourist beaches, since record-keeping began a few decades ago.

The pup is affectionately called Kaimana after the beach where it was born.

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. There are only 1,400 remaining in the wild.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s