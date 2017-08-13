CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Growing up with a dysfunctional father like Woody Harrelson is enough to trouble any impressionable child later in life.

“The Glass Castle” tells the true story of famous writer Jeannette Walls’ conflicted feelings about her eccentric father.It’s a fine film to be taken seriously. As a child she worshipped his every flamboyant flourish of non-conformity. Harrelson’s “Glass Castle” promises, coupled with his anti-social behavior, kept his itinerant family living a vagabond existence.

It’s only later when Jeannette grows into womanhood, brilliantly portrayed by Oscar winner Brie Larson, is he finally forced to confront all the damage he’s done. Naomi Watts brings feeling and substance to the less flashy role of the matriarch of the family.

She’ll stand by Harrelson’s erratic nature, by demanding their children respect their parents no matter what. Watts tells Larson, “you shouldn’t be ashamed of us…Just a different lifestyle than you.” Woody Harrelson plays such a polarizing character, “The Glass Castle” is certain to spark family disputes among moviegoers.

What’s indisputable is the emotional impact of this high quality drama. “The Glass Castle” just glistens with a sparkling 3 stars.

It’s so good to see Brie Larson finally getting the roles befitting her Oscar winning dramatic talent.

Rated PG-13

2 Hours 10 Minutes

Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Ella Andersen