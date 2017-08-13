Taunton man faces firearm charges after traffic stop

By Ryan Jenot (WPRI) Published:
(WPRI)

AVON, Mass (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police say a Taunton man took off on foot after a traffic stop in which police found an illegal gun in his car.

State Police said that 31-year-old Nicholas Davis of Taunton was driving on Route 24 near Exit 19 in Avon Saturday morning when troopers pulled him over for motor vehicle violations. After stopping him, Troopers searched the car and found a loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol; when they found the weapon, Davis ran off and a Trooper gave chase.

Massachusetts State Police and Avon Police established a perimeter near a home on Winship Way in Stoughton where they later took Davis into custody.

He faces several charges including failure to stop for police, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, resisting arrest, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Davis was held on $50,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s