Taunton man faces firearm charges after traffic stop

AVON, Mass (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police say a Taunton man took off on foot after a traffic stop in which police found an illegal gun in his car.

State Police said that 31-year-old Nicholas Davis of Taunton was driving on Route 24 near Exit 19 in Avon Saturday morning when troopers pulled him over for motor vehicle violations. After stopping him, Troopers searched the car and found a loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol; when they found the weapon, Davis ran off and a Trooper gave chase.

Massachusetts State Police and Avon Police established a perimeter near a home on Winship Way in Stoughton where they later took Davis into custody.

He faces several charges including failure to stop for police, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, resisting arrest, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Davis was held on $50,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court.