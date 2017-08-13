Steps you should be taking now to get your lawn ready for fall

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall officially begins September 22nd, but if you want a healthy lawn for fall, you have to start now. 22News explains what you should be doing to get your yard and garden ready for next season.

Most of us are still in summer mode. Fall doesn’t officially start until September 22nd, but if you want a healthy lawn, there are steps you should be taking sooner rather than later to get your lawn ready.

The last two weeks of August and the first couple weeks of September are when you should be preparing your yard for fall. You want to overseed, or if you are starting from scratch, you want to spread your top soil, then put your seed, fertilizer, and lime seed down.

22News talked with Class Grass Garden Center in Granby to find out why. John Duda, Class Grass Garden Center, told 22News, “The reason you want to get it done now, you want that new grass to grow, and you want to be able to cut it three times before the snow flies.”

During the summer, your lawn should be around 3 inches high. John told 22News a trick he uses is to walk on the lawn after it has been cut. If you can’t see your foot prints, you’ve cut your lawn too short. In fall, you can shorten your lawn.

John also told 22News the rain we have gotten has been a more of a positive than negative. Even though we have seen a lot of rain this summer, it’s putting us in a much better place as we make our way into the fall season, unlike last year when a lot of our plants and trees were dry.

If you have a lot of weeds in your yard, now is the time to clean up your yard.