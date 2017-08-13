Springfield Police officer being internally investigated for alleged social media comment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police officer is being internally investigated by the department. That’s according to Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

According to Barbieri, they are working to determine if a patrolman was responsible for an insensitive comment on social media in response to a news headline about the car that plowed into dozens of protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Commissioner Barbieri sent the following statement directly to 22News. “I received notification of this Facebook post earlier today via email from a complainant. The post is purportedly from a Springfield police officer. I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation. If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action.”

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any new information.