Police investigating sudden spike in overdoses in city

Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating after four people suffered fatal overdoses over the last two days.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said Sunday the overdoses have occurred since Friday. Three have happened in the city within the past 24 hours.

Kyes says it appears that there may be a deadly batch of heroin in the area. He says it’s possible that the drugs used may have been laced with synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The department said on its website police are actively seeking to find the source through chemical analysis.

Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s