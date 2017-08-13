Police identify woman killed in Charlottesville attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department continues to investigate the deadly attack that occurred Saturday.

A Dodge Challenger was traveling south on 4th Street at a high rate of speed, when it rear-ended a sedan headed south on 4th Street. The impact of that crash pushed the sedan into the minivan in front of it. The minivan had slowed for a crowd of people crossing through the intersection. The impact of the crash pushed the vehicles into the crowd of pedestrians. The Dodge Challenger fled the scene, but was located and stopped a short time later by Charlottesville Police.

Today we remember Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman murdered in #Charlottesville. And we commit to continuing the struggle she died for. pic.twitter.com/whIWGiXh9a — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 13, 2017

One of the pedestrians in the crowd struck on the street, Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital, where she was declared deceased.

There were 19 other pedestrians who suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, and were transported to UVA Hospital, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, or treated at the scene for minor injuries.