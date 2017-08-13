Police identify woman killed in Charlottesville attack

Heather D Heyer was 32 years old

Todd Densmore, WRIC Published:
Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department continues to investigate the deadly attack that occurred Saturday.

3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally

A Dodge Challenger was traveling south on 4th Street at a high rate of speed, when it rear-ended a sedan headed south on 4th Street. The impact of that crash pushed the sedan into the minivan in front of it. The minivan had slowed for a crowd of people crossing through the intersection. The impact of the crash pushed the vehicles into the crowd of pedestrians. The Dodge Challenger fled the scene, but was located and stopped a short time later by Charlottesville Police.

One of the pedestrians in the crowd struck on the street, Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital, where she was declared deceased.

There were 19 other pedestrians who suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, and were transported to UVA Hospital, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, or treated at the scene for minor injuries.

