NTSB heading to New Milford to investigate fatal plane crash

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford Police report that the National Transportation Safety Board is heading to the scene to continue their investigation on Friday’s fatal plane crash.

According to police, a subsequent investigation revealed that the plane was being flown by a juvenile female student pilot and crashed north of the grass runway of the Candlelight Farms Airport. They say the student pilot was trapped within the airplane and critically injured.

Police say the student pilot was extricated from the plane by the New Milford Fire Department and flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for definitive care.

Authorities say, the co-pilot and flight instructor employed by Arrow Aviation, 57-year-old Anthony J. Morasco of New Milford, was killed in the crash and presumed dead at the scene by EMS personnel. They say the rear seat passenger, 44-year-old Peter Jellen of New York, was seriously injured, but able to walk out of the wreckage to a home nearby where he summoned help.

According to officials the plane is owned by Arrow Aviation LLC of Danbury. They say the plane is registered as a 1974 fixed wing, single engine CESSNA, with a tail No. N1727V.

Authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and the Connecticut Airport Authority have all been notified. They say the scene has been secured awaiting the arrival of the NTSB Investigative personnel.

New Milford Police ask that any witnesses or persons with information regarding this accident to contact them at 860-355-3133.

Police have not released any further details at this time.