Large crowds come out for Westfield Air Show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High flying performances and historical static displays brought thousands of people out to the Westfield airshow this weekend.

28,000 came to the event Saturday. Organizers of the show said cloudy weather kept some visitors away until Sunday. Visitors told 22News this was the perfect weather to watch the planes.

Springfield resident James Stephens told 22News, “If it was going to be 1,000 degrees I probably wouldn’t have come. Any time I’ve been here when I was a kid, it was like really really really hot. It’s nice that it’s cool today. It’s awesome.”

Despite weather concerns, there was a strong turnout for both days of the airshow.

Organizers expected as many as double the number of visitors for the air show’s final day Sunday. Some spectators were so impressed with the turnout, they said they wouldn’t be surprised if this year’s attendance set a new record.

Cindy Black, a resident of Westfield, told 22News, “Amazing amazing, I can’t believe how big it was this year compared to what it was in the past years. Humongous.”

The theme of this years air show was “a century of air power,” celebrating 100 years since airplanes entered combat. In addition to aerial performances, Visitors could get up close with aircraft from World War II through present day.