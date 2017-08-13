I-91 north in Enfield reopens after car crash, fire

By Jennifer Walsh, News 8 Assignment Editor Published:
(WTNH)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 north in Enfield has reopened Sunday morning after a one car accident and car fire.

State Police say I-91 northbound, exit 49 in Enfield has reopened after a one car crash and car fire that caused a minor injury.

Earlier this morning at around 6:47 a.m., State Police reported that I-91 northbound was temporarily closed due to the accident.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation later reported that the left and center lanes were closed on I-91 northbound near exit 49.

There are no word on how many occupants were in the vehicle and how many are injured.

 

