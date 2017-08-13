Hundreds gather in Northampton for Charlottesville victims

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at Northampton City Hall for a rally to support the victims of Charlottesville.

People of all different races, ages, and genders came to Northampton City Hall for one reason.

To denounce racism in the community and all over the country.

Hundreds chanted, held signs and sang songs in solidarity with the victims of the violence in Charlottesville where on Saturday, white nationalists and counter protestors brawled over the removal of confederate monuments in the south.

Sunday’s rally was a peaceful protest outside of City Hall.

People told 22News, it’s the best way for everyone’s voice to be heard.

“What is the point of showing up at a rally with weapons and stuff,” said Lisa Thompson. “I think people should peacefully protest because that’s what our country is protecting us to be able to do, to be able to say hey, this isn’t ok.”

Lisa Tracy, a former History teacher told 22News that the events that took place in Charlottesville go against what previous Civil Rights Leaders have fought for.

Tracy said she was glad to see people from all different walks of life come together for a common goal.

“I’m delighted by the different groups that are here and to see the children and to see the people of color and to see men and women,” said Tracy.

People told 22News they hope Sunday’s rally in Northampton won’t be the only local display of support for justice and equality.