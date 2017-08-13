Hundreds gather in Boston after violent rally in Virginia

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds have gathered in Boston following a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

More than 300 people gathered Saturday evening in Boston in support of the victims.

WBZ-TV reports that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke out against a “Free Speech Rally” slated for next Saturday in the city. The Democrat says his message to the group is: “We don’t want you in Boston. We don’t want you spewing the hate that we saw (on Saturday).”

Police say they’re working on a security plan this week.

