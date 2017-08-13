Greenfield community enjoys free locally grown food

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People were in Court Square enjoying free food from local farms and businesses that produce fresh food.

The event is 100% worked by volunteers, 200 of them to be exact. The majority of the food was cooked by the Stone Soup cafe.

The purpose of the event is to share fresh food, and talk with friends, new and old.

Project Manager Kirsten Levitt told 22News, “The cafe’s ethos is to have every ingredient come together, of our community, not just the ingredients of the food but also the people, wherever you come from, whatever your means are and whoever you love, to come together and know one another.”

Peace, love, and community were the central themes of the event.

People enjoyed music from local bands and even got their face painted as well.

From meats, to corn, to pickles, to freshly made salads, the Harvest Supper had something for everyone’s taste buds to enjoy.