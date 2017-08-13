Free basketball clinic inspires Springfield’s youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free basketball clinic was held in Springfield’s Magazine Park Sunday, to help mentor inner city youth.

The “We All We Got 413 Basketball Youth Clinic” is using basketball to encourage kids to stay motivated.

And their mission was to not only teach the game of basketball, but to also mentor the future leaders of tomorrow.

Event Organizer Willie Cuffie told 22News, “Give them some words of knowledge or encouragement, at this age, even if it’s one decision, it could alter someone’s life.”

More than 30 kids came out to learn new moves on the court.

“We learned how to do a hook shot and we learned how to do a side dribble to run a play,” said Xavier Laurion of Springfield.

And they learned from some experienced adults, who call themselves “The Brotherhood of Basketball”.

Teenagers from College Bound Student Athletes also volunteered their time.

“Basketball is what helped keep me safe,” said College Bound Student Athletes Founder Rob Kelly. “You kinda got the pass in the neighborhood when you’re a basketball player. Most of guys who were in the wrong sort of activities, would not encourage you to take part in those activities, especially if they knew you were an athlete.”

College Bound is program that encourages inner city youth to excel academically, while preparing them to be college athletes.

Founder Rob Kelly told 22News, two of his high school students already have college scholarships lined up.

Kids not only learned the art of the game, but also life lessons while gaining a few friends in the process.