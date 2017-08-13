Congamond Road closed after driver struck telephone pole

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Congamond Road in Southwick is closed after a driver hit a telephone pole.

Southwick Police Sgt. Thomas Krutka told 22News the driver lost control of his car on Congamond Road at around 7 PM on Sunday. His car flipped over and caught fire after crashing into a telephone pole. An EMT nearby was able to rescue the driver.

The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Police do not yet know how serious those injuries are.

Congamond Road is closed from College Highway to Sheep Pasture Road and will remain closed until early Monday morning.