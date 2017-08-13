Car fire in Chicopee puts nearby home at risk

No word yet on what started the fire

David Blewett Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a car fire in Chicopee early Sunday morning.

A dispatcher with the Chicopee Fire Department told 22News, the car fire started just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at 26 Gilbert Ave.

When our 22News crew arrived, firefighters were still trying to put out the fire. The car was parked in a driveway, right in front of a house. Firefighters were also spraying down the house’s garage to make sure the fire wouldn’t start up again.

No word on what started the fire in the first place.

